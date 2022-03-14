Morgan Stanley Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $360.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.69.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $304.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $286.12 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.