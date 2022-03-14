Raymond James Cuts Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $27.00

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.44.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $18.74 on Friday. Project Angel Parent has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Project Angel Parent will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

