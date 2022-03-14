Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $407,205.76 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.
- On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,788.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $716,869.58.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.
- On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.
NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $10.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $47.36.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 184,353 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,625,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
