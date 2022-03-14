Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $407,205.76 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $716,869.58.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $10.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 184,353 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,625,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.