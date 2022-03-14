NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 42,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.44 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

