Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.67. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

