Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

IMBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of IMBBY opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.