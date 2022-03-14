Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) & Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Head to Head Contrast

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exscientia and Kiromic BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $12.42 million 136.98 -$28.61 million N/A N/A Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million ($1.89) -0.40

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exscientia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Exscientia and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exscientia presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 89.42%. Given Exscientia’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia N/A N/A N/A Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71%

Summary

Exscientia beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia (Get Rating)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

About Kiromic BioPharma (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

