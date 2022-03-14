Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$733,570.05 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.22, for a total value of C$733,570.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,548,253.18.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$741,018.05.

On Thursday, January 13th, William Robert Peterson acquired 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.16 per share, with a total value of C$419,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total value of C$485,545.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$77.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$90.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$35.83 and a 52 week high of C$79.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

