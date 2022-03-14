Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) VP Sells $550,458.30 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aflac stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

