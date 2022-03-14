IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $189.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in IDEX by 25.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of IDEX by 54.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

