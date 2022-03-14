Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Price Target to $26.00

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Points International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $17.25 on Friday. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $257.77 million, a PE ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International makes up 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

