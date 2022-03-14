Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $68,542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,314.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after buying an additional 1,029,993 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

