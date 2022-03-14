Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $450.00 at DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $18.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $444.70.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,167,000 after buying an additional 39,856 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

