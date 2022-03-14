Royal Bank of Canada Trims Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Target Price to $14.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a reduce rating and a $7.80 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 4.95 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 7.00 and its 200-day moving average is 10.66.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $19,724,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oatly Group by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Oatly Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

