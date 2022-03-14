Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.42.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.79 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock worth $178,545,409. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

