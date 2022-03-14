California State Teachers Retirement System Has $277,000 Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the third quarter worth $156,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $419.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.08.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.11%.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

