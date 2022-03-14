California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,726 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in View were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of View by 115.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of View during the third quarter worth about $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of View by 32.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of View by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of View during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $1.37 on Monday. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

VIEW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

