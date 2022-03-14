California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $42.58.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.
