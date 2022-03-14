California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 20.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 83.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIACA stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

