Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stake Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,092,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

PLMR opened at $59.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

