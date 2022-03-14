First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 84,611.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

First Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.