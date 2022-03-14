Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASA stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

