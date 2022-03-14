Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.49 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 373,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 159,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI opened at $12.80 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

