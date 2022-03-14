Morgan Stanley Purchases 4,997,413 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) by 1,404.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997,413 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HEXO were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

HEXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. HEXO Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $215.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

