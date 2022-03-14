Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 14.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 50.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,929.93, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

