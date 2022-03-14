Morgan Stanley Has $10.08 Million Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $49.79 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

