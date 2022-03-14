EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.77.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,811,000 after acquiring an additional 107,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 875,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

