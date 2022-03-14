Truist Financial Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $75.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OXY. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.