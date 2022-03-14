Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 56,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,865. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Parsons by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

