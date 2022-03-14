Barclays Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $107.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.