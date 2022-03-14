BP (NYSE:BP) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BP. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.58.

BP opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BP will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

