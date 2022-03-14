Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOACU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TOACU stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.