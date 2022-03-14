Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $63.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.23.

ASAN stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.07. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.82 per share, with a total value of $11,455,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $955,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,000,000 shares of company stock worth $426,232,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 5.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 3.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

