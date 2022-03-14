Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AC opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $881.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.18. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.58.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

