Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $46.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.