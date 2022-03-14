ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $1,007,162.21 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $56.35 on Monday. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of ACM Research are set to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 982.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.