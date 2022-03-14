Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CMO Sells $1,075,787.95 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $1,075,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AMC opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

