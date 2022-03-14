Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:OSK opened at $106.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $76,742,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Oshkosh by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Oshkosh by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 372,419 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 914.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 259,008 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

