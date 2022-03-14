Analysts Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) to post $18.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

NYSE WTER opened at $0.79 on Monday. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

