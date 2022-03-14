Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,595 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Shares of KRTX opened at $102.90 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.70.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $1,010,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

