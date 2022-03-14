Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 77.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE IIM opened at $14.20 on Monday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $17.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.