Invesco Ltd. Sells 37,655 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 37,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 225.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 57.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 202.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of WSBF opened at $19.74 on Monday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. This is a boost from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

