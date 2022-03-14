Invesco Ltd. Buys 3,801 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,197 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Groupon by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Groupon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Groupon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,161 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Groupon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,964 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

GRPN stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.33. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRPN. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

