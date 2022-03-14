Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,820,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.70 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

