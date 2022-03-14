Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 136,007 Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 136,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 195.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 30.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the second quarter worth about $526,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 129.00% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

