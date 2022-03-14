ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Raised to $120.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

ZIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

ZIM stock opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 86.28%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,146.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 721,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,758,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7,855.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 123,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

