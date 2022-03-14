California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,293 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,214,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,697,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEVA opened at $3.88 on Monday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $838.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

