TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,595,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 506.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,258 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $2.53 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $96.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.