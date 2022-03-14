Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,810 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NULG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 163,013 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $506,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $504,000.

BATS:NULG opened at $54.67 on Monday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22.

