Morgan Stanley Buys 148,943 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of EWO stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

